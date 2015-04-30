BEIJING, April 30 Jaguar Land Rover Ltd
will recall 9,909 Discovery 4 SUVs in China for
improperly installed anti-lock braking software that could
increase the risk of a collision, according to a statement by
China's top safety watchdog on Thursday.
As a result, the dynamic stabilization control system may
not function properly in some cases, the General Administration
of Quality, Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine said in a
statement on its website.
The models in question were produced by Jaguar Land Rover,
which is owned by Tata Motors, between August 2014 and
February 2015, it said.
The Chinese watchdog also announced that Dongfeng Peugeot
Citroen, a joint venture between Dongfeng Motor Group
and PSA Peugeot Citroen SA, will recall 19,481 of its
408 model sedans for faulty bolts in the suspension system that
could break and affect the handling of the vehicle.
Spokesmen at Jaguar Land Rover's headquarters and for
Peugeot in China did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
