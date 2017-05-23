May 23 Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc,
Britain's largest automaker, on Tuesday reported a 16 percent
rise in sales to a record 604,009 vehicles boosted by demand in
China and North America.
The company reported a full-year pre-tax profit of 1.6
billion pounds, up 3 percent, on revenue up 9 percent to 24.3
billion pounds.
In the 2017-18 financial year, the company plans to invest
more than 4 billion pounds on expanding its product portfolio
and its manufacturing capacity and on research and development.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; editing by Jason
Neely)