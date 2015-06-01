RBI begins 'corrective action' for IDBI Bank over bad loans
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.
BEIJING Jaguar Land Rover has appointed a former Porsche executive as its new China head of sales, the automaker owned by India's Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) said on Monday, amid a slowdown in one of its key markets.
Mark Bishop, former managing director of Porsche China, will oversee sales and marketing for Jaguar, Land Rover and cars made through JLR's joint venture with China's Chery Automobile in the country, the automaker said in a statement.
JLR's sales fell by a fifth year-on-year in China, the world's largest car market, for the first three months of the year as an economic slowdown weighs on the auto industry.
Bishop succeeds Yi Lu, who resigned as president in mid-April citing personal reasons after serving in the position for roughly a year.
James Hu, a current sales and customer services executive at JLR, will become deputy president of sales and marketing.
(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI Saudi Aramco will reduce oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source said on Tuesday, as the oil giant cuts output as part of global supply pact and trims exports to meet rising domestic demand for power during hot summer months.