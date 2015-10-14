Oct 14 Jaguar Land Rover:
Source Text: Jaguar Land Rover, the UK's leading
manufacturer of premium luxury vehicles today reported September
retail sales of 47,634 vehicles, up 3% from a record September
2014 performance. The company sold 349,412 vehicles in the first
nine months of 2015, in line with prior year.
Jaguar Land Rover's regional performance year-to-date shows 21%
growth in Europe, 18% in North America and 15% in the UK, with
Overseas down 12%. Sales in the China Region are down 29%
year-to-date.
Commenting on the performance, Andy Goss, Jaguar Land Rover
Group Sales Operations Director said: "The all-new Jaguar XE
and the all-new Discovery Sport continued to impress this month,
retailing more than 13,000 vehicles in total.
"Sales in the UK, Europe and North America have shown impressive
growth year-to-date and despite a challenging macro-economic
environment, particularly in China, customer demand for both our
Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles remains encouraging."
