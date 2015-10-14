Oct 14 Jaguar Land Rover: * Jaguar Land Rover - reported September retail sales of 47,634 vehicles, up 3 pct * Jaguar Land Rover - land rover retailed 37,240 in September, down 1% year on year * Jaguar Land Rover - Jaguar sold 10,394 vehicles in Sept, up 22%, * Jaguar Land Rover - sales in the china region are down 29% year-to-date.

Source Text: Jaguar Land Rover, the UK's leading manufacturer of premium luxury vehicles today reported September retail sales of 47,634 vehicles, up 3% from a record September 2014 performance. The company sold 349,412 vehicles in the first nine months of 2015, in line with prior year. Jaguar Land Rover's regional performance year-to-date shows 21% growth in Europe, 18% in North America and 15% in the UK, with Overseas down 12%. Sales in the China Region are down 29% year-to-date. Commenting on the performance, Andy Goss, Jaguar Land Rover Group Sales Operations Director said: "The all-new Jaguar XE and the all-new Discovery Sport continued to impress this month, retailing more than 13,000 vehicles in total. "Sales in the UK, Europe and North America have shown impressive growth year-to-date and despite a challenging macro-economic environment, particularly in China, customer demand for both our Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles remains encouraging." (Bengaluru newsroom; )