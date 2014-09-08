By Costas Pitas
LONDON, Sept 8 British luxury carmaker Jaguar
launched its cheapest ever car on Monday, the first new model in
a range designed to widen its appeal to women and younger
drivers and take on bigger rivals such as BMW, Audi and
Mercedes-Benz.
After years in the doldrums, Jaguar has enjoyed a new lease
of life since it was bought by India's Tata group in
2008, along with fellow British automaker Land Rover.
Sales at Jaguar Land Rover rose 19 percent last
financial year, helped by demand from China, and it has been
rewarded this year with 3.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) of
investment.
Jaguar said on Monday the XE sports sedan, to be priced at
27,000 pounds in Britain, would be the first model in the XE
series. A sport utility vehicle (SUV) is expected to follow.
It is seeking to challenge a luxury car market long
dominated by German cars such as the BMW 3 series,
priced from 23,550 pounds in Britain, as well as Audi
and Mercedes-Benz models.
Nick Miller, chief programme engineer of the XE series, told
Reuters the XE sports sedan would expand the reach of Jaguar,
traditionally associated with older, wealthier men.
"We think the customers are likely to be younger, earlier in
their life stage, they are more likely to have children ... they
are more likely to be female," he said.
Miller added Jaguar's return to the entry-level luxury
market, which it exited in 2009 after ending its X-type
production, was possible through economies of scale and a
purpose-built new frame using some recycled aluminium.
"Recycling does allow you to reduce the cost of the
aluminium," he said, with the metal to form 75 percent of the
car body's surface area, the highest of any similar vehicle
according to the firm.
The XE sports sedan, a five-door model with a sleek design
in red seen in photos released to the media, will be Jaguar's
most aerodynamic car thanks to a smooth underfloor that reduces
drag and a rear end to increase downforce, the firm said.
The car and subsequent models in the series to be detailed
at the Paris motor show in October are part of a 2 billion pound
investment programme at Jaguar.
It has hired 1,100 people in recent months at its Solihull
car factory and Wolverhampton engine plant, both in central
England, with a further 2,000 jobs to be filled this year.
($1 = 0.6185 British Pounds)
