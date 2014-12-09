DETROIT Jaguar Land Rover is recalling 7,079 Jaguar F-Type sports cars in the United States because potential incorrect wiring could lead to the front passenger air bag not activating, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

Jaguar Land Rover, a unit of Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS), is recalling the cars from model years 2014 and 2015 because the seat belt harness connector may not have been wired correctly, possibly affecting sensors that read whether the front passenger air bag should be activated, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

A person of smaller stature sitting in the front passenger seat may not be sensed, and the air bag may not activate, increasing the risk of injury, according to the NHTSA documents.

Jaguar Land Rover has received three field reports related to the matter, but there have been no reports of accidents or injuries as a result, according to the NHTSA documents.

Dealers will correct the harness connector wire configuration at no cost, and the recall is expected to begin on or before Jan. 5, 2015, according to the NHTSA documents.

(Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)