LONDON, July 2 Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover
has signed a contract to build some vehicles in
Austria, it said on Thursday, a further expansion away from its
UK manufacturing base.
The brand, owned by India's Tata Group since 2008, opened
its first overseas manufacturing plant in China in October and
is building a Brazilian plant in a bid to expand volumes and
bring production closer to key markets.
The automaker said it had signed a manufacturing partnership
with Magna Steyr, a unit of Magna International, and
would build an unspecified number of models in the Austrian city
of Graz as its three British plants were close to capacity.
However, Chief Executive Ralf Speth sought to reassure
customers and workers in Britain, where the firm built almost
one in three of the country's 1.53 million cars in 2014, that it
was staying loyal to its origins.
"The UK remains at the centre of our design, engineering and
manufacturing capabilities. Partnerships such as this will
complement our UK operations and engineering", he said.
Jaguar Land Rover said it would spend around 3.6 billion
pounds ($5.6 billion) on new vehicles and capital expenditure in
2015-16 as it expands its range.
($1 = 0.6397 pounds)
