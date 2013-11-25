By Rodrigo Viga Gaier
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 25 British luxury car
builder Jaguar Land Rover is about to invest about 1 billion
reais ($436.9 million) on a new manufacturing plant in Brazil's
Rio de Janeiro state, three government sources told Reuters on
Monday.
Production at the factory, to be built in the city of
Itatiaia, could begin as early as 2015, and an official
announcement is scheduled for Dec. 3, said one of the sources,
who is not authorized to speak on the record.
"Everything is very advanced with only minor details to be
worked out," said Luiz Carlos Ferreira Bastos, Itatiaia's mayor.
The factory could employ 500 to 700 people, he added.
The two other government sources, both with Rio de Janeiro's
state government, confirmed that Land Rover plans to build in
Itatiaia, although they declined to be named because they are
not authorized to speak to the media.
Earlier this month, Jaguar Land Rover, owned by India's Tata
Motors Ltd, said it plans to expand manufacturing and
increase production in markets outside Britain, particularly in
China and Brazil.
The decision comes after rivals BMW AG, Daimler
AG-owned Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen AG
unit Audi all decided to build plants in Brazil, spurred by
government moves to raise taxes on imported vehicles, while
offering tax breaks for carmakers that increase domestic
investments.
"Jaguar Land Rover confirms that it is carrying out a study
on the installation of a manufacturing unit in the country," a
representative of the company told Reuters in an emailed
statement on Monday. "At this time, we can not confirm the size
of the investment or other details of the study."
Negotiations started at the beginning of this year, one of
the sources said, with Rio de Janeiro's state government
offering tax breaks and fiscal incentives to help attract the
company, known for its sporty SUVs.
From January through October, Land Rover sold 8,920
automobiles in Brazil, trailing BMW and Mercedes-Benz, which
sold 11,520 and 10,510 cars, respectively, according to local
auto dealers association Fenabrave.
($1 = 2.289 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Alberto Alerigi; Writing by Asher
Levine. Editing by Andre Grenon)