India Grid Trust IPO fully subscribed on last day of sale
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
LONDON British Grand Prix track Silverstone is in talks to lease the circuit's property to Jaguar Land Rover, the owners of the Formula One site said after a vote of its members authorised the board to continue discussing the deal.
JLR, which is owned by India's Tata Motors, has been considering turning the site into a "heritage centre" to show off the company's cars alongside its offices, a hotel and visitor centre, British media have reported.
Members of the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC), which own the central English track and surrounding land, voted on Thursday evening to continue discussions with JLR, the body said in a statement.
"The potential deal ... would align Silverstone with two premier British brands and put the BRDC on a stronger financial footing," a spokeswoman said.
Jaguar Land Rover did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
JLR could operate the site as an equivalent to locations such as Daimler's Mercedes-Benz World in London, which offers family days including driving experiences, guided tours and simulated rides, raising extra revenue for the firm.
($1 = 0.7094 pounds)
(Reporting by Costas Pitas, editing by David Evans)
MUMBAI India Grid Trust's initial public offering to raise up to 22.5 billion rupees ($347 million) was 1.35 times subscribed on Friday, the last day of the sale, stock exchange data showed.
MUMBAI State Bank of India reported its highest profit in six quarters on lower provisions for bad loans last quarter, but investors were wary about the outlook for its asset quality after the amalgamation of its five subsidiary banks from April.