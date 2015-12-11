LONDON Dec 11 Luxury carmaker Jaguar Land Rover
(JLR) confirmed on Friday it will build a car plant in Slovakia,
beginning a 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) project which will be
one of the biggest ever foreign direct investments in the
central European nation.
The company, which is rapidly expanding its model line-up
and volumes, said in August it aimed to build a plant at the
western Slovak town of Nitra with an annual output of up to
300,000 cars.
On Friday, JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors Ltd,
said it will begin constructing the site next year with around
2,800 jobs created as production ramps up.
It already has a plant in China and is nearly finished
building a facility in Brazil as part of a global expansion.
These will operate alongside its British plants at Castle
Bromwich and Solihull in the English midlands, and Halewood in
the northwest, turning out models such as the Jaguar XE sports
saloon and the Range Rover Evoque.
Volkswagen, Kia and Peugeot Citroen
already build hundreds of thousands of models in
Slovakia, which said its membership of the euro zone helped
encourage JLR pick it over neighbouring countries such as
Poland.
A trade union source told Reuters earlier in the year JLR
was deciding between four central European countries for the
plant.
JLR has grown rapidly since it was bought by India's Tata in
2008 but has suffered in recent months due to a blast at China's
Tianjin port, which destroyed thousands of its cars, and a sharp
decline in sales in China earlier in the year.
($1 = 0.6603 pounds)
