* Factory to produce up to 300,000 cars annually
* Plan raises Slovakia's profile as car industry hub
* Government sees boost to economic growth
* Almost 15,000 jobs at plant and supplier firms
By Costas Pitas and Tatiana Jancarikova
LONDON/BRATISLAVA, Dec 11 Luxury carmaker Jaguar
Land Rover (JLR) confirmed on Friday it will build a car plant
in Slovakia, beginning a 1 billion pound ($1.5 billion) project
which will be one of the biggest ever foreign direct investments
in the central European nation.
The company, which is rapidly expanding its model line-up
and volumes, had said in August it aimed to build a plant at the
western Slovak town of Nitra with an annual output of up to
300,000 cars.
On Friday, JLR, owned by India's Tata Motors Ltd,
said it will begin constructing the site next spring with around
2,800 jobs created as production ramps up.
"The new factory will complement our existing facilities in
the UK, China, India and Brazil and marks the next step in our
strategy to become a truly global business," JLR CEO Ralf Speth
told reporters after signing the deal with the Slovak government
in Bratislava.
JLR's new plant will operate alongside its British plants at
Castle Bromwich and Solihull in the English midlands, and
Halewood in the northwest, turning out models such as the Jaguar
XE sports saloon and the Range Rover Evoque.
Volkswagen, Kia and Peugeot Citroen
already build hundreds of thousands of models in
Slovakia, which said its membership of the euro zone helped
encourage JLR pick it over neighbouring countries.
The Slovak government said it approved 130 million euros in
state aid for the project, which helps Prime Minster Robert Fico
project an image of strong economic management ahead of
elections in March.
The car industry represents 43 percent of Slovakia's
industrial output and a quarter of its exports, according to the
Automotive Industry Association, which expects the country of
5.4 million to make almost 1 million cars this year.
Economy Minister Vazil Hudak said the JLR factory would
create 12,000 jobs in supplier industries in addition to those
at the factory. The central bank expects it may add 0.3
percentage points to economic growth next year, and 0.8 percent
once production launches.
Hudak said JLR would invest 1.4 billion euros through 2021,
when capacity should reach 150,000 cars. A further 500 million
would raise capacity to the maximum 300,000.
JLR has grown rapidly since it was bought by Tata in 2008
but has suffered in recent months due to a blast at China's
Tianjin port, which destroyed thousands of its cars, and a sharp
decline in sales in China earlier in the year.
Speth said targets were unchanged by the setbacks. "There is
no change in previous plans, China is still the biggest
automotive market in the world, we can grow even more there."
($1 = 0.6603 pounds)
(Editing by David Holmes)