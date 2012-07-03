UPDATE 2-China May imports, exports unexpectedly speed up but seen fading
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
July 3 Jaguar Mining Inc : * Announces COO resignation; vice president of Operations to assume COO responsibilities * Rogério fernandes co's COO, has advised that due to health reasons, he will be resigning effective July 13, 2012 * Says álvaro brandão, the company's vice president of Operations will assume fernandes' responsibilities
* China May trade data stronger than forecast, picks up from April
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.