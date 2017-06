Jan 17 (Basis Point) - Steel producer Jai Balaji Industries Ltd has raised a Rs25.753bn (US$471m) multi-tranche loan. The deal was signed on December 24.

The facility pays an interest rate of 11.75% and is split into an Rs11.155bn tranche A, Rs5.557bn tranche B, Rs8.13bn tranche C, and Rs911m tranche D. All tranches are due in December 2021, except for tranche C which matures in December 2013.

A total of 22 lenders participated in the facility. SBI Capital Markets was the arranger. (Reporting by Manju Dalal; Editing by Gavin Stafford)