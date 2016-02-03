SINGAPORE/MUMBAI Feb 3 Irish building materials
group CRH and India's Dalmia Cement are likely to submit
separate bids next month for the cement business of Indian
infrastructure builder Jaiprakash Associates, two
sources with direct knowledge said.
The deal is likely to be worth about $3 billion, which is
the total debt linked to the cement business, the sources told
Reuters, adding binding bids were due next month.
Others possible bidders include the Indian unit of Germany's
HeidelbergCement, India's top cement maker Ultratech
Cement Ltd and two private equity firms, one of the
sources said.
The sources declined to be named as they were not authorised
to speak to the media. A spokeswoman for Jaiprakash declined to
comment. CRH, Dalmia, HeidelbergCement and Ultratech did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Dalmia, which is among the top five cement manufacturers in
India, met with Jaiprakash management last week and visited the
company's plants in Madhya Pradesh, said a senior executive at
Jaiprakash Associates.
The divestment of the cement business by Jaiprakash, whose
other business interests include roads and residential property,
is part of a strategy to reduce a debt burden that has been
weighing on its balance sheet in the last few years.
Jaiprakash Associates' loss in the September quarter widened
to 5.4 billion rupees, from a loss of 1.7 billion rupees in the
year earlier period.
The company's total debt was 612.9 billion rupees ($8.98
billion) at the end of March. Jaiprakash's lenders will have a
major say in the sale of the cement business, said the source.
In December 2014, Ultratech, part of India's Aditya Birla
conglomerate, agreed to buy two of Jaiprakash's cement plants in
the central state of Madhya Pradesh for 54 billion rupees
($792.34 million), including debt.
Jaiprakash remains the country's third-biggest cement maker
even after that deal, with a capacity of 22 million tonnes a
year.
The company's deal with Ultratech is pending clarification
from the government on whether the plant sale will include
transfer of limestone mining rights too. Existing rules bar the
transfer of mines between firms if they are not allotted via
auctions.
($1 = 68.2300 Indian rupees)
(Additional reporting and writing by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by Mark Potter)