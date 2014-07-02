MUMBAI, July 2 Indian infrastructure builder
Jaiprakash Associates on Wednesday launched a share
sale to institutional investors to raise up to $250 million, two
people directly involved in the process said.
The company is selling shares in the indicative price band
of 70.27 rupees ($1.18) to 74 rupees apiece, said the sources,
who did not want to be named as the deal details are not public
yet. Jaiprakash shares ended 1.4 percent lower at 75.50 rupees.
A Jaiprakash spokesman did not immediately respond to
request for comment.
($1 = 59.6875 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Himank Sharma; additional reporting by Tommy
Wilkes; editing by Keiron Henderson)