MUMBAI, July 2 Indian infrastructure builder Jaiprakash Associates on Wednesday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to $250 million, two people directly involved in the process said.

The company is selling shares in the indicative price band of 70.27 rupees ($1.18) to 74 rupees apiece, said the sources, who did not want to be named as the deal details are not public yet. Jaiprakash shares ended 1.4 percent lower at 75.50 rupees.

A Jaiprakash spokesman did not immediately respond to request for comment. ($1 = 59.6875 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Himank Sharma; additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Keiron Henderson)