BRIEF-NDTV approves part of stake sale in Lifestyle Holdco held by unit NDTV Networks
* NDTV says approved sale of stake in NDTV Ethnic Retail held by units NDTV Lifestyle Holdings, NDTV Convergence, NDTV Worldwide
Aug 8 Three months ended June 30. (Versus the same period a year earlier. All Reuters alerts in billion rupees unless stated) Net loss 4.65 VS 0.81 Total income 24.05 VS 30.42 SOURCE TEXT: bit.ly/1EfFtt9 (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in Mumbai)
* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 117.7 million rupees