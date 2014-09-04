Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Jaiprakash Associates Ltd(JAIA.NS) slump as much as 19.5 percent.
Heads towards biggest single-day fall since January 2009.
Traders cite speculation that promoters are reducing their stakes.
Jaiprakash clarifies in a statement that one of its promoters reduced its stake in the company to 28.30 percent from 29.75 percent.
The engineering and construction firm attributes the sale to meet fund requirements, including for a "social cause."
Traders say the shares are also typically vulnerable to falls because of concerns about the company's debt levels.
The company has a net debt of 631.11 billion rupees ($10.44 billion) and a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 6 times, Thomson Reuters data shows.
(Reporting by Dipika Lalwani)
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.