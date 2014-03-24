* Stake in Bokaro valued at 6.9 billion rupees
* Jaiprakash says to cut debts by 250 billion rupees
* Agreement follows Jaiprakash power plant sales
NEW DELHI, March 24 India's Jaiprakash
Asssociates Ltd has agreed to sell its 74 percent
stake in Bokaro Jaypee Cement to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd for
6.9 billion rupees ($113 million), as the group seeks to cut its
growing debts.
Indian power and infrastructures companies are suffering
under the strain of large debts, a struggle to get projects
approved and a slowdown in the Indian economy in recent months.
Jaiprakash and its subsidiaries have total debts of 620
billion rupees, up from between 550 billion and 560 billion in
September, Executive Chairman Manoj Gaur told CNBC TV 18. The
company plans to cut its debts by 250 billion rupees by the end
of March 2015 through more asset sales, he added.
"The intention is to give less and less pain to the bankers
and remain creditworthy in the eyes of the bankers," Gaur told
the TV channel.
The Bokaro Jaypee Cement deal is subject to the approval of
Steel Authority of India Ltd, its joint venture
partner, Jaiprakash said on Monday after a board meeting.
Jaiprakash and its subsidiaries have already made a number
of disposals in recent months.
Jaiprakash Power Ventures agreed to sell two power plants
earlier in March to an Abu Dhabi-led consortium for $1.6
billion.
The company sold its cement plant in Gujarat state to
UltraTech Cement last year.
Jaiprakash, founded by Jaiprakash Gaur, is known in India as
the builder behind the country's only Formula One track.
($1 = 61.0400 Indian Rupees)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Holmes)