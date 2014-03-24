NEW DELHI, March 24 Debt-laden Jaiprakash Asssociates Ltd said it agreed to sell its 74 percent stake in Bokaro Jaypee Cement to Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd for 6.90 billion rupees ($113.04 million).

The deal is subject to the approval of Steel Authority of India Ltd, its joint venture partner in Bokaro, Jaiprakash said on Monday after a board meeting.

Indian power and infrastructures companies are suffering under the strain of large debts, a struggle in getting projects approved and a slowdown in the Indian economy in recent months.

Jaiprakash and its subsidiaries had total debts of 550 billion-560 billion rupees ($8.9 to 9.0 billion) in September. The company planned to cut that down to 150 billion rupees by selling assets in the year through March.

Jaiprakash Power Ventures agreed to sell two power plants earlier this month to an Abu Dhabi-led consortium for $1.6 billion.

The company sold its cement plant in Gujarat state to UltraTech Cement last year.

Jaiprakash, founded by chairman Jaiprakash Gaur, is known in India as the builder behind the country's only Formula One track. ($1 = 61.0400 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes)