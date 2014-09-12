World stocks climb in light May Day trading; oil slips
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.
Reuters Market Eye - Jaiprakash Associates (JAIA.NS) falls 2.5 percent. Goldman Sachs downgrades the stock to "neutral" from "buy" and removes from Asia Pacific buy list, citing uncertainty after one of its promoters sold 1.45 percent stake.
Uncertainty on Supreme Court ruling on coal allocations is also cited as a key reason for downgrade.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW YORK Oil edged slipped more than 1 percent on Monday, as rising crude output with Libya hitting its highest production since 2014 and increased U.S. drilling countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.