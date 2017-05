MUMBAI, Sept 8 India's Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd said on Tuesday it had entered into a binding memorandum of understanding to sell a thermal power plant to JSW Energy Ltd.

The plant at Bina in the state of Madhya Pradesh has an installed capacity of 500 megawatts.

The company also closed a previously announced deal to sell two hydropower projects to JSW Energy, Jaiprakash Power said in a stock exchange filing. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)