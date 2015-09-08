(Adds details, context, shares)
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, Sept 8 India's JSW Energy Ltd
has signed an accord to buy a power plant from
Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, the companies said on
Tuesday, as India's indebted corporations sell assets to repair
their balance sheets.
JSW Energy and Jaiprakash Power have signed a binding
memorandum of understanding for the latter's Bina power plant in
the central state of Madhya Pradesh, the companies said in
separate stock exchange filings, without specifying a deal
value.
The Economic Times newspaper earlier on Tuesday reported
JSW could pay about 35 billion rupees ($525 million) for the 500
megawatt power plant.
Under pressure from banks, Indian companies are trying to
offload assets to pay back debts after an economic slowdown
squeezed the cash flows needed to service their loans.
High levels of corporate debt, particularly in the
infrastructure and power industries, have stopped companies from
investing in new projects, holding back a recovery in Asia's
third-largest economy.
Credit Suisse said in a research note in June that 37
percent of the Indian corporate debt it tracked was owed by
companies which earned insufficient cash to cover interest
payments in the quarter ending in March.
It estimated the debts of Jaiprakash Associates, the parent
of Jaiprakash Power, at 753 billion rupees ($11.32 billion).
Jaiprakash Power last November agreed to sell two hydropower
projects to JSW Energy, the company's first purchase of
hydropower assets. The companies closed that deal on Tuesday.
JSW Energy will cross 5,000 megawatts in capacity when it
concludes the Bina thermal power plant deal, Chairman Sajjan
Jindal said in a statement.
Shares in Jaiprakash Power had jumped 6.3 percent by 1400
IST (0830 GMT), while those in JSW Energy rose 6.2 percent.
($1 = 66.5450 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Biju Dwarakanath)