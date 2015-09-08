MUMBAI, Sept 8 India's JSW Energy Ltd
is set to announce it will buy a power plant in central India
from debt-burdened Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, a
source with direct knowledge of the deal said, as it boosts
power capacity.
The companies could announce the early stage agreement - for
the purchase of the Bina power plant, in the state of Madhya
Pradesh - as early as Tuesday, the source said, declining to
give a deal value.
The Economic Times newspaper earlier on Tuesday reported JSW
could pay about 35 billion rupees ($525 million) for the 500
megawatt power plant.
A spokeswoman for the Jaiprakash group declined comment,
saying they would issue a statement later on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by
Clara Ferreira Marques)