An employee works on electric pylons at a power station in Greater Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Parivartan Sharma/Files

MUMBAI JSW Energy Ltd(JSWE.NS) is set to announce it will buy a power plant in Madhya Pradesh from debt-burdened Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (JAPR.NS), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said, as it boosts power capacity.

The companies could announce the early stage agreement - for the purchase of the Bina power plant, in the state of Madhya Pradesh - as early as Tuesday, the source said, declining to give a deal value.

The Economic Times newspaper earlier on Tuesday reported JSW could pay about 35 billion rupees ($525 million) for the 500 megawatt power plant.

A spokeswoman for the Jaiprakash group declined comment, saying they would issue a statement later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Clara Ferreira Marques)