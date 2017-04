MUMBAI, Sept 25 India's JSW Energy Ltd has agreed to buy three hydropower plants from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, two local television channels reported on Thursday. Financial terms of the deal were not mentioned.

The companies will now apply for regulatory approvals for the deal, the channels reported.

The reported deal comes a day after Jaiprakash said its deal to sell its hydropower business to Reliance Power Ltd had collapsed due to a "difference of commercial aspects".

(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai)