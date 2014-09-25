(Adds details from company statement, background)
MUMBAI, Sept 25 India's JSW Energy Ltd
said on Thursday it had agreed to buy three operating power
plants from Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd, as it looks
to expand its portfolio beyond coal and lignite-based plants.
JSW Energy, controlled by billionaire Sajjan Jindal, will
acquire two of Jaiprakash's three hydropower plants in the
northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh and a thermal power
plant in Central India, the company said in a statement.
The three plants together have a combined capacity of 1,891
megawatts, according to the statement.
Jindal, speaking to a television channel, said that the
financial terms of the deal were still being worked out, but the
deal was "probably the largest in India's power sector to date".
In July, a consortium led by Abu Dabhi National Energy Co
pulled out of a $1.6 billion deal for the two
hydropower plants, citing a change in business strategy.
Like many Indian power and infrastructure companies,
Jaiprakash, and parent Jaiprakash Associates Ltd, have
been trying to sell assets to pay down the large debts they
racked up before a prolonged economic slowdown squeezed revenues
and hit profitability.
The JSW announcement comes a day after Jaiprakash said its
deal to sell its hydropower business to Reliance Power Ltd
had collapsed due to a "difference of commercial
aspects".
The news of the Reliance deal falling through sent
Jaiprakash Power's shares down 14 percent, while parent
Jaiprakash Associates shares plunged 19 percent on Thursday.
Local television channels had earlier reported that JSW was
buying all three of Jaiprakash's hydropower plants.
(Reporting by Aman Shah in Mumbai; Editing by Michael Urquhart)