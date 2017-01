MUMBAI, July 24 India's Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd said on Thursday a consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) had decided to withdraw from a deal to buy two hydroelectric power plants from the Indian company for about $1.6 billion.

TAQA told Jaiprakash Power that the decision was due to a change in the business strategy and priorities of their group, Jaiprakash said in a stock exchange filing.

TAQA is liable to pay a "break fee", Jaiprakash Power said, without giving details. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)