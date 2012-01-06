MUMBAI Jan 6 India's capital markets
regulator fined top executives of Jaiprakash Associates
, an engineering and construction firm, for insider
trading in the company's stock in 2008.
The Securities and Exchange Board of India imposed a penalty
of 1 million rupees ($18,900) each on Manoj Gaur, chairman of
the Indian conglomerate, his wife Urvashi, and brother Sameer
Gaur, as well as some top executives of the company.
The penalty is to be deposited within 45 days of the order,
SEBI said in an order dated Jan. 5, but issued on its website on
Friday.
Shares of the company, valued at $2.2 billion, closed down
4.6 percent on Friday in a flat Mumbai market.
Founders, including the Gaur family, hold 46.88 percent
stake in Jaiprakash Associates, which also has interests in
hospitality, power and cement.
($1 = 52.98 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Prashant Mehra & Aniruddha Basu; Editing by
Aradhana Aravindan)