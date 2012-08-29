(Adds bonds details, updates share price)

MUMBAI Aug 29 Shares of India's Jaiprakash Associates Ltd fell as much as 9 percent on Wednesday as concerns about net debt levels increased a day after the cement maker raised $150 million in foreign currency convertible bonds, in part, to redeem prior debt.

Jaiprakash said on Wednesday it had raised $150 million via a five-year and one-day FCCB, and will use part of the funds to help finance its nearly $355 million in convertible bonds maturing on Sept. 12.

Despite a 34.5 percent gain this year, Jaiprakash shares are trading well below the conversion price of 165.17 rupees a share. The stock was down 6.8 percent at 65.65 rupees as of 0556 GMT, after falling to a more than two-month low of 64.10 rupees.

Jaiprakash's consolidated net debt levels had increased to 503 billion rupees ($9.03 billion) from 375 billion rupees as of the end of fiscal 2011, Goldman Sachs said on Wednesday, citing the cement maker's annual report.

"In our view, monetization of assets would be key in meeting funding requirements of the business," Goldman said in the note, reiterating its "sell" rating on the stock.

Jaiprakash on Tuesday sold its 5-year FCCBs at a 5.75 percent semi-annual coupon and a conversion price of 77.50 rupees, a 10 percent premium to its closing price on Wednesday.

Jaiprakash had launched the convertible bonds issue late on Tuesday with an aim to raise up to $200 million. Barclays and Standard Chartered advised the company on the sale, the company said. ($1 = 55.7275 rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra, Abhishek Vishnoi, and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Rafael Nam)