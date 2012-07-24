Reuters Market Eye - Barclays Capital initiates coverage of Indian engineering and construction firm Jaiprakash Associates(JAIA.NS) with an "overweight" rating and a target price of 99 rupees, but starts Reliance Infrastructure(RLIN.NS) at "equalweight" and a target price of 598 rupees.

BarCap says prefers Jaiprakash Associations, citing better returns on equity, "strong" EBITDA growth and better near-term catalysts.

Barclays says expects Jaiprakash's EBITDA to grow at a compounded pace of 27 percent by fiscal 2015, compared to 14 percent for Reliance Infrastructure.

The brokerage adds Jaiprakash' planned stake sale in unit Jaypee Cement, and the redemption of $524 million in foreign currency convertible bonds will act as near-term catalysts for the stock.

JP Associates gains 0.5 percent to 74.45 rupees, while Reliance Infra adds 0.6 percent to 509.20 rupees.