BRIEF-Bharat Forge says no plans to raise $500 mln via offshore bonds
* Says clarifies on news item " Bharat Forge plans to raise $500 million via offshore bonds"
Sept 11 India's Jaiprakash Associates Ltd plans to reduce its debt by 150 billion rupees ($2.35 billion) in the current fiscal year ending on March 31, 2014, Executive Chairman Manoj Gaur said on Wednesday.
Jaiprakash, with its subsidiaries, has total debt of 550 billion rupees to 560 billion rupees, he said, speaking after the company said it has agreed to sell its cement plant in Gujarat state to UltraTech Cement for an enterprise value of 38 billion rupees. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy in NEW DELHI)
HONG KONG, April 5 (IFR) - Activity picked up in Asian credit markets on Wednesday as Hong Kong and mainland China resumed trading following a holiday break, but overall spreads stayed almost flat.
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.80% 02.80% 02.80% (Apr 3) 1000 01.50/04.50 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% -----------------------------------------