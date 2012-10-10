BRIEF-Steel Strips Wheels says May total wheel rim sales falls 3 pct
* Says SSWL achieved total wheel rim sales in May of 1.1 million versus 1.2 million
MUMBAI Oct 10 Jaiprakash Cements fell 2.1 percent in pre-open trade after Ireland-based building materials group CRH Plc said it had terminated talks to buy cement plants from a unit at the Indian company.
CRH said on Tuesday it had terminated negotiations with Jaypee Cements. (Reporting by Rafael Nam; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 2) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% ---------------------------