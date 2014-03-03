(Adds broker reaction)
MUMBAI, March 3 Shares of India's Jaiprakash
Power Ventures Ltd fell more than 16 percent on Monday
on worries the power company had sold two hydroelectric power
plants to a consortium led by Abu Dhabi National Energy Co
for less than expected.
The consortium, which includes Canadian institutional
investor PSP Investments, agreed to spend $616 million on equity
in the plants. Adding their non-recourse project debt, the total
enterprise value of the deal would be around $1.6 billion, a
TAQA spokesman told Reuters.
J.P.Morgan downgraded Jaiprakash Power Ventures to "neutral"
from "overweight" and reduced its target price to 19 rupees from
25 rupees on Monday, saying the implied deal equity valuation
was 30 percent lower than expected at $616 million.
"The risk-return trade off is no longer attractive, in our
view," JP Morgan said in the research note, calling investors to
switch to Jaiprakash rival Tata Power on which it has
an "overweight" rating.
Profit-taking also played a role in the falls, traders said.
Jaiprakash Power shares were down 13.6 percent at 0525 GMT,
wiping out its 12.2 percent surge on Friday in anticipation of
the deal.
The falls, if sustained, could also erase the power and
infrastructure company's gains of 27.8 percent in February.
Parent company Jaiprakash Associates Ltd shares
also fell 4.2 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Indulal PM; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)