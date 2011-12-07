Jaipur, Dec 7 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 28,000-37,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on profit booking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on sack upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum improved moderately on higher local demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,160-3,165 3,170-3,175
Bharatpur NA 3,140-3,145 3,150-3,160
Kota 3,000-4,000 2,830-2,840 2,850-2,860
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,250-3,255 3,260-3,265
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,200-3,250 3,210-3,260
Bharatpur 3,205-3,255 3,220-3,270
Kherli 3,205-3,255 3,220-3,270
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050
Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080
Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,550-5,750 5,500-5,700
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 18,100-18,200 18,000-18,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted