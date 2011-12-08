Jaipur, Dec 8 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a FIRM trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 28,000-37,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in dull trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,160-3,165 3,150-3,155 Bharatpur NA 3,140-3,145 3,130-3,135 Kota 3,000-4,000 2,840-2,850 2,830-2,840 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,260-3,265 3,250-3,255 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,210-3,260 3,205-3,255 Bharatpur 3,215-3,265 3,210-3,260 Kherli 3,215-3,265 3,210-3,260 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050 Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080 Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,550-5,750 5,550-5,750 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 18,000-18,100 18,000-18,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted