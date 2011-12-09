Dec 09 Jaipur, Dec 9 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in
India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy
trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today
were placed at 28,000-37,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit taking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in dull trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,130-3,140 3,160-3,165
Bharatpur NA 3,120-3,130 3,140-3,145
Kota 3,000-4,000 2,830-2,840 2,840-2,850
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,240-3,245 3,250-3,255
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,190-3,240 3,205-3,255
Bharatpur 3,195-3,245 3,210-3,260
Kherli 3,195-3,245 3,210-3,260
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050
Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080
Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 5,600-5,750 5,600-5,750
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 18,000-18,100 18,000-18,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted