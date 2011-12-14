Jaipur, Dec 14 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 28,000-36,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on slack arrivals. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum spurted on higher local and upcountry demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,160-3,165 3,135-3,140 Bharatpur NA 3,140-3,145 3,125-3,130 Kota 3,000-4,000 2,850-2,860 2,830-2,840 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,270-3,275 3,240-3,245 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,230-3,270 3,190-3,240 Bharatpur 3,235-3,275 3,195-3,245 Kherli 3,235-3,275 3,195-3,245 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050 Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080 Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,300-6,500 5,950-6,100 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 20,400-20,500 19,200-19,300 NA--not available NQ--not quoted