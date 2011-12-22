Jaipur, Dec 22 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said
Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
30,000-40,000 bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit booking. Prices also
moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on subdued upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on slack local and upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,330-3,335 3,340-3,350
Bharatpur NA 3,320-3,325 3,330-3,340
Kota 3,000-4,000 2,980-2,990 2,990-3,000
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,440-3,445 3,445-3,450
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,390-3,440 3,395-3,445
Bharatpur 3,395-3,445 3,400-3,450
Kherli 3,395-3,445 3,400-3,450
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050
Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080
Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,900-7,050 7,000-7,300
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 22,500-22,600 22,700-22,800
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted