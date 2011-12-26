Jaipur, Dec 26 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 27,000-37,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices went up moderately on improved local
demand. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,325-3,330 3,315-3,320
Bharatpur NA 3,300-3,305 2,990-2,995
Kota 3,000-4,000 3,035-3,040 3,010-3,015
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,440-3,445 3,435-3,440
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,390-3,440 3,385-3,435
Bharatpur 3,395-3,445 3,390-3,440
Kherli 3,395-3,445 3,390-3,440
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050
Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080
Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,900-7,100 6,900-7,100
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 22,500-22,600 22,500-22,600
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted