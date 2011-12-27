Jaipur, Dec 27 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Tuesday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 30,000-40,000 bags
of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on stoclists' buying. Prices
also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum eased on slack upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,345-3,350 3,325-3,330
Bharatpur NA 3,325-3,330 3,010-3,015
Kota 3,000-4,000 3,045-3,050 3,035-3,040
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,460-3,465 3,440-3,445
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,410-3,460 3,390-3,440
Bharatpur 3,415-3,465 3,395-3,445
Kherli 3,415-3,465 3,395-3,445
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050
Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080
Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 6,400-6,800 6,900-7,100
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 21,500-21,600 22,500-22,600
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted