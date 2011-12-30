Jaipur, Dec 30 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an upward trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices appreciated on higher demand from eastern states. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum went down on slack local and upcountry demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,350-3,355 3,330-3,340 Bharatpur NA 3,340-3,345 3,320-3,325 Kota 3,500-4,500 3,130-3,140 3,110-3,120 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,590-3,600 3,540-3,550 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,540-3,590 3,500-3,550 Bharatpur 3,550-3,600 3,510-3,560 Kherli 3,550-3,600 3,510-3,560 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050 Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080 Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,200-7,500 7,400-7,600 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 24,200-24,300 24,400-24,500 NA--not available NQ--not quoted