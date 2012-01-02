Jaipur, Jan 2 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum maintained their last close in thin trading. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,480-3,485 3,450-3,460 Bharatpur NA 3,440-3,450 3,420-3,430 Kota 3,500-4,500 3,140-3,150 3,120-3,130 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,660-3,665 3,640-3,650 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,610-3,660 3,590-3,640 Bharatpur 3,615-3,665 3,600-3,650 Kherli 3,610-3,665 3,600-3,650 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,050 1,050 Chambal refined soyoil 1,080 1,080 Tagore mustard oil 1,000 1,000 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,050 1,050 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,270 1,270 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,250-7,400 7,250-7,400 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 23,500-23,600 23,500-23,600 NA--not available NQ--not quoted