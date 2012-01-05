Jaipur, Jan 5 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Thursday.
The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 32,000-42,000
bags of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on stockiests' selling. Prices
also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry
demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum went up on improved local and upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,470-3,480 3,490-3,500
Bharatpur NA 3,450-3,460 3,470-3,480
Kota 3,000-4,000 3,140-3,145 3,160-3,165
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,620-3,625 3,645-3,650
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,570-3,620 3,595-3,645
Bharatpur 3,575-3,625 3,615-3,665
Kherli 3,575-3,625 3,615-3,665
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 7,650-7,900 7,600-7,700
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 25,500-25,600 24,400-24,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted