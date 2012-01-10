Jaipur, Jan 10 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan
state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said
Tuesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at
32,000-42,000 bags of 85 kg each.
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on higher demand from edible oil
mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum spurted on stockists' demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,460-3,470 3,430-3,440
Bharatpur NA 3,440-3,445 3,420-3,425
Kota 3,000-4,000 3,170-3,175 3,155-3,160
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,600-3,605 3,580-3,590
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,550-3,600 3,530-3,580
Bharatpur 3,555-3,605 3,540-3,590
Kherli 3,555-3,605 3,540-3,590
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 8,600-8,750 8,200-8,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 27,500-27,600 27,100-27,200
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted