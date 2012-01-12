Jaipur, Jan 12 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 30,000-40,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on improved demand from oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum spurted on stockists' buying. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,470-3,480 3,450-3,460 Bharatpur NA 3,450-3,455 3,420-3,430 Kota 2,000-3,250 3,200-3,205 3,170-3,180 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,630-3,635 3,615-3,620 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,580-3,630 3,565-3,615 Bharatpur 3,585-3,635 3,570-3,620 Kherli 3,585-3,635 3,570-3,620 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140 Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 9,300-9,500 9,000-9,200 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 29,600-29,650 29,000-29,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted