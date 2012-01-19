Jaipur, Jan 19 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state
including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The
total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 27,000-38,000 bags
of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on improved demabd from edible
oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher
upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum spurted on speculative buying.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,460-3,465 3,450-3,455
Bharatpur NA 3,450-3,455 3,440-3,445
Kota 2,000-3,250 3,260-3,280 3,250-3,255
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,735-3,740 3,720-3,725
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,685-3,735 3,670-3,720
Bharatpur 3,690-3,740 3,675-3,725
Kherli 3,690-3,740 3,675-3,725
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,000-12,200 11,300-11,400
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 37,000-37,100 34,400-34,500
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted