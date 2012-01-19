Jaipur, Jan 19 (Reuters)- Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Thursday. The total arrivals of rapeseed, in Rajasthan today were placed at 27,000-38,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on improved demabd from edible oil mills. Prices also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum spurted on speculative buying. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 1,000-3,000 3,460-3,465 3,450-3,455 Bharatpur NA 3,450-3,455 3,440-3,445 Kota 2,000-3,250 3,260-3,280 3,250-3,255 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,735-3,740 3,720-3,725 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,685-3,735 3,670-3,720 Bharatpur 3,690-3,740 3,675-3,725 Kherli 3,690-3,740 3,675-3,725 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140 Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 12,000-12,200 11,300-11,400 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 37,000-37,100 34,400-34,500 NA--not available NQ--not quoted