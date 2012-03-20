Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Tuesday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 290,000-325,000 bags
of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices spurted on stockists' buying. Prices
also moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on improved upcountry
demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on speculative buying.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 18,000-25,000 3,540-3,550 3,480-3,490
Bharatpur NA 3,520-3,525 3,460-3,470
Kota new crop (2011-12)22,000-30,000 3,425-3,430 3,360-3,370
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,720-3,725 3,640-3,650
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,670-3,720 3,590-3,640
Bharatpur 3,675-3,725 3,600-3,650
Kherli 3,675-3,725 3,600-3,650
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 ined 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 28,500-29,100 27,500-28,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 91,000-91,100 90,000-90,100
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted