Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Friday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 240,000-280,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices eased on profit booking. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum declined on stocklists' seling pressure. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 18,000-25,000 3,675-3,680 3,690-3,695 Bharatpur NA 3,650-3,655 3,660-3,670 Kota new crop (2011-12)22,000-30,000 3,550-3,590 3,560-3,570 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,810-3,815 3,830-3,835 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,760-3,810 3,780-3,830 Bharatpur 3,765-3,815 3,785-3,835 Kherli 3,765-3,815 3,785-3,835 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 ined 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140 Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 22,000-22,500 25,000-26,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 67,500-67,600 75,200-75,300 NA--not available NQ--not quoted