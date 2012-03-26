Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital
Jaipur depicted a firm trend, traders said Monday. The total arrivals of
rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 280,000-320,000 bags
of 85 kg each.
* * *
RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices gained on stockists' buying. Prices also
moved up in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on higher upcountry demand.
OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today.
GUAR: Guar and guar gum spurted on improved local and upcountry demand.
RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals,
in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets:
Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price
Alwar 18,000-25,000 3,690-3,695 3,670-3,680
Bharatpur NA 3,650-3,660 3,630-3,640
Kota new crop (2011-12)22,000-30,000 3,590-3,620 3,550-3,590
RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise
stated. Plant prices include transportation costs:
Mills at Today's prices Previous prices
Jaipur 3,825-3,830 3,815-3,820
RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan
producing areas:
Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices
Alwar 3,775-3,825 3,760-3,810
Bharatpur 3,780-3,830 3,770-3,820
Kherli 3,780-3,830 3,770-3,820
BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur:
Brand Today's prices Previous prices
Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110
Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140
Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200
Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300
Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400
MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms:
Today's prices Previous prices
PLANT DELIVERY
Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 24,000-24,500 22,000-22,500
Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 80,000-80,100 67,500-67,600
NA--not available
NQ--not quoted