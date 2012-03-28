Rapeseed prices in India's northern Rajasthan state including state capital Jaipur depicted an easy trend, traders said Wednesday. The total arrivals of rapeseed (new and old), in Rajasthan today were placed at 280,000-325,000 bags of 85 kg each. * * * RAPESEED: In Jaipur and Kota prices declined on stockists' selling. Prices also moved down in Alwar, Bharatpur and Kherli markets on slack upcountry demand. OILS: A steady trend prevailed in the oils markets today. GUAR: Guar and guar gum gained on improved local and upcountry demand. RAPESEED OPENING AUCTION prices, in rupees per 100 kilograms, and arrivals, in 85-kg bags, in key Rajasthan markets: Market Arrivals Today's price Previous closing price Alwar 18,000-25,000 3,625-3,630 3,640-3,650 Bharatpur NA 3,600-3,605 3,610-3,620 Kota new crop (2011-12)22,000-30,000 3,520-3,530 3,530-3,540 RAPESEED PLANT DELIVERY prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas. Prices for seeds with 42% oil content, unless otherwise stated. Plant prices include transportation costs: Mills at Today's prices Previous prices Jaipur 3,800-3,805 3,825-3,830 RAPESEED MARKET DELIVERY (NEW) prices, in rupees/100 kg, in key Rajasthan producing areas: Markets Today's prices Previous closing prices Alwar 3,750-3,800 3,775-3,825 Bharatpur 3,755-3,805 3,780-3,830 Kherli 3,755-3,805 3,780-3,830 BRANDED OIL PRICES, in rupees per 15-kg tins, in Jaipur: Brand Today's prices Previous prices Aravali refined soyoil 1,110 1,110 Chambal refined soyoil 1,140 1,140 Tagore mustard oil 1,200 1,200 Veer Balak mustard oil 1,300 1,300 Tilam Groundnut refined 1,400 1,400 MEAL PRICES, in rupees per 100-kilograms: Today's prices Previous prices PLANT DELIVERY Mill delivery Guar, Jodhpur 26,000-26,500 25,000-26,000 Mill Delivery Guar-gum, Jodhpur 82,000-82,100 81,000-81,100 NA--not available NQ--not quoted